Register to play WFNZ & Crown Corner Soccer Tennis Tournament July 30
1. All individuals wishing to compete in the Tournament must register below or on-site on the day of the Tournament.
2. Teams will consist of two (2) players. Players must register as a complete team.
3. During registration, players must indicate which division they would like to compete in.
4. All players must sign a liability waiver before participating in the Tournament. Failure to do so will result in denial of participation.
Comments / 0