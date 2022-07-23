ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hudson-Smith clinches bronze in 400m at World Championships

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Matt Hudson-Smith clinches bronze in 400m at World Championships (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Matt Hudson-Smith’s gutsy run saw him win bronze in the 400m at the World Championships.

The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind the USA’s Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada, who took silver in Eugene.

Hudson-Smith held off the challenge of the USA’s Champion Allison in the final 50m to cling on to a podium place.

It is Great Britain’s fourth medal in America after Laura Muir won 1500m bronze, Dina Asher-Smith clinched 200m bronze and Jake Wightman’s stunning 1500m gold.

The European champion clocked 44.66 seconds to finish behind the USA’s Michael Norman Kirani James of Grenada (Ashley Landis/AP) (AP)

Hudson-Smith revealed before the championships he was ready to quit athletics in 2014 and had applied for the Army while he was working in Asda.

The 27-year-old, from Wolverhampton, had broken Iwan Thomas’ 25-year-old British record at Hayward Field in May when he ran 44.35 seconds.

On the same track on Friday in Oregon he could not beat his time with Norman running 44.29 seconds to win and James 44.48 seconds.

