Dennis Gates’ first taste of the Braggin’ Rights game will come Dec. 22, Missouri announced in a news release Tuesday. Missouri men’s basketball will face Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, marking the second straight season the game has been played in that location and on that date. The time of the game as well as television and ticketing details will be announced at a later date, per the release.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO