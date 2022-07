WAUKESHA, WIs. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, July 25 that its Metro Drug Unit will soon transition into a DEA task force. The Metro Drug Unit has been in existence for more than 25 years. It is led by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office -- and made up of several Waukesha County law enforcement agencies. The unit investigates local drug complaints of production and distribution of controlled substances in Waukesha County. The unit also provides investigative support for drug-related overdose cases to law enforcement agencies -- and drug-based presentations to the community.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO