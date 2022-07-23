ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Caught on camera: Stolen car with dog inside

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ka1Qj_0gppGTPI00

ST. LOUIS –  A couple’s car was stolen with their dogs inside Monday when they were having dinner outside on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis. The couple was able to obtain one dog, but the other is still missing.

There is surveillance footage that shows the alleged thieves. The surveillance video from a building on Washington Avenue showed three people walking up the street and approaching the couple’s vehicle.

A bus pulls up in front of it and when the bus drives away, the car and the men were gone.

“For that split second, it’s almost disbelief and shock,” said the stolen dog’s co-owner, Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub.

Top story: Missouri Senate candidate Busch Valentine responds to ads targeting her past

Freddy and his husband, Marcos, ran after the car, but it was too late. The couple said they called the police and there’s been a search for their dog Disko.

“All of our belongings are in there, our medication, my husband’s been wearing his contacts for four days, and again, all of those things are replaceable, we’re just very interested in having our dog back with us,” said Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano.

The car was recovered four days later, but their one-year-old French bulldog Disko was nowhere to be found. Instead, they found a bunch of suspected stolen items in the car.

“Aside from articles from other people’s stuff, there were gloves which seem to be part of the crimes they did,” said Freddy, “It just makes you feel enraged that this one incident has led to other people being impacted as well.”

Trending: Two plead guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot

The couple said they believe their dog Disko was dumped because he’s older. They said they got a tip that the thieves have been trying to sell their dog around town.

“They found him abandoned on the side of the road, said Freddy. “One of the ladies that was with this person who kind of told us that there were two guys that came by and was trying to sell the dog.”

The couple increased their reward to $2,000 to hopefully get their dog back before someone else does.

If you have any information about Disko’s whereabouts. You’re asked to call his owners: at 917-804-8059 or 347-558-2316.

Police are also investigating the theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man arrested for allegedly stealing pickup, toolbox

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old De Soto man for reportedly stealing a pickup and trailer from a De Soto business. The man also allegedly used the truck to commit another crime and crashed it twice before he eventually was taken into custody, De Soto Police Capt. Jeff Wynn said. At approximately...
DE SOTO, MO
FOX2Now

Man shot in car in Overland by person also in the car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while in his car in Overland Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim is not from that area. He was shot at about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dyer Avenue by someone who was also in the vehicle. The shooter and another person in the car both ran away.
OVERLAND, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Man Charged In Armed “Shake Down” Of Mother-In-Law

A man going through a divorce has been charged after breaking into his mother-in-law’s Kirkwood home, allegedly threatening her with a gun and demanding money. Todd Hilgert, 44, of Affton, was charged with first-degree burglary and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000 and he is not to have contact with the victim.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man details chaos at Dallas airport after woman opened fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – When gunfire rang out at one of the largest airports in the nation, a local man took to social media to detail the chaos. Investigators said a woman dropped off at Dallas’ Love Field Airport Monday changed clothes in a bathroom and came out firing at the ceiling. Police shot the 37-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Side-by-side stolen from Hillsboro-area property

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side-by-side from property in the 9000 block of Old Lemay Ferry Road north of Hillsboro. The green and black Defender Max 1000 was valued at about $2,400, authorities reported. The victim said the side-by-side was on his property...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

$1,500 reward offered for stolen dog, Disko

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Las Vegas couple who had their SUV and 2 dogs stolen on a short stay in St. Louis have extended their stay and increased the reward for the dog that’s still missing. Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano and Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub are now offering a $1,500 reward for the safe return of their French bulldog, Disko.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to robbing multiple cell phone, convenience stores in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he robbed two convenience stores and two cell phone stores in St. Louis County in November 2018. Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The crime spree took place over a 10-day span. Smith successfully robbed:
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Caught On Camera#Louis#Missouri Senate#French
FOX2Now

Lincoln County man killed when tractor overturns

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 62-year-old Lincoln County man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his tractor off Highway H. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Highway H. Investigators determined Johnny Tompkins...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Sunday violence: Man shot while playing basketball

ST. LOUIS – A man playing basketball at a local park is expected to recover after being shot Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Barrett Brothers Park, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police were called...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Man killed in shooting at O’Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS – One man is killed in a shooting at O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis Saturday. Police said the incident occurred around 7:14 p.m. They said they responded to the scene and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by EMS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in Franklin County pond

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man drowned in a pond in Franklin County Saturday night. Police tell News 4 that Tyler McDermott, 28, was found floating face down in front of a wood dock in a pond in the 100 block of Apollo Drive in southern Franklin County just after 8:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Soulard neighbors capture thieves dumping stolen Kias in their private parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a crime trend spilling into a Soulard woman’s backyard. Cameras catching people dumping stolen Kias into a parking lot on Bohemian Hill. “We saw our lot being cased and that’s when they started doing the dumping here, says homeowner Ann Austin. One of the things the police did say was don’t approach them. They’re armed.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KAKE TV

22-year-old man dies from suspected heat exhaustion while hiking in Badlands

A 22-year-old man hiking in South Dakota's Badlands National Park during extreme temperatures died after running out of water, authorities said. Maxwell Right, of St. Louis, was following an unmarked trail with a friend when he collapsed Wednesday and died of suspected heat exhaustion and exposure, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy