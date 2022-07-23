ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsville, WI

Despite winning 2021 Division 7 state title, Reedsville football has a lot to 'prove' in 2022

By John Miller
NBC26
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREEDSVILLE — The Reedsville Panthers football team won their first state championship last season, taking down Coleman 17-0 in the Division 7 title game. This year however, their team is going through a lot of changes and they also have to prepare for the giant target that is now on their...

