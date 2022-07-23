ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Yankees (updated)

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles burst into the unofficial second half of the season with four days’ rest and a streak of 11 wins in their last 13 games. They were energized, and they were playing at home. A perfect pairing on a sweltering night. The Yankees were swept yesterday in...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees come up short against Orioles

The New York Yankees faced off against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday evening after taking the first game of a three-game series. The Yankees featured Gerrit Cole on the mound as the starting pitcher just one night after star relief arm Michael King suffered a fractured right elbow. There is...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Give Brian Cashman credit for 2022, but Yankees should’ve been here already

There’s been very little for New York Yankees fans to complain about in 2022. The team has the best record in baseball and is set up nicely to make a World Series run. But many fans will tell you that this has been a long time coming and that the bumps in the road in both 2020 and 2021 should’ve never happened. Blame the pandemic, blame unforeseen regressions, blame a faux Red Sox ALCS run, whatever you want. There were a ton of factors that slowed down this version of the Yankees the last few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jameson Taillon
Talk Nats

Ripped from the headlines, a message to the Yankees!

There are many who believe that the NY Post’s Jon Heyman, is a mouthpiece for agent Scott Boras. Is there a push to get Juan Soto to the Yankees? Heyman’s headline is “Yankees must be willing to do whatever it takes to land Juan Soto“ and that is a mouthful. As a former voice for MLB Network, Casey Stern, said over and over “Prospects are cool — Parades are cooler.” Stern championed this time of year to trade big to get the next Yoenis Cespedes that will get you to the World Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy