ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Suspect steals truck with 3 dogs outside Gentilly Woods business

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpLgn_0gppExlO00
Photo courtesy: NOPD

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a pickup truck with three dogs still inside the vehicle from outside a Gentilly Woods business.

According to the NOPD, a Ford F-150 was stolen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19 from the 4300 block of Louisa Street. Police say the victims had left the vehicle running while they went inside, then realized their truck and dogs were gone.

Specific details on what the truck or dogs look like were unavailable, however, the NOPD says the truck has Texas license plates reading KWB7821. Surveillance pictures released by the NOPD show the believed suspect wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a black mask, and white shoes.

Anyone with any additional information about the theft or who knows who or where the suspect is is urged to contact the NOPD Third District office at 504-658-6030.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

NOPD seeking suspects accused of robbery on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking two suspects who are being accused of simple robbery at the intersection of Bourbon and Ann Streets. NOPD reports that the two suspects are being accused of bumping into a victim, stealing their purse, and fleeing the scene on Sunday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Suspect ran off with $1,500 after armed robbery Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the person they say is responsible for the armed robbery of a Hollygrove business Sunday. According to offices, the alleged suspect walked into a business in the 9100 block of Airline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Man shot on Allen Street in Gentilly Monday, condition not known

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– A shooting in Gentilly left a man wounded Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just 2 p.m. The NOPD says they responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Allen Street. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but his condition is not known.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
wgno.com

NOPD: Man shot in Gentilly domestic dispute on Sunday night

GENTILLY, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department received the call shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night. Police responded to the 2200 block of Humanity Street after receiving reports of a shooting. Further investigation led police to determine the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Police say...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

1 killed in motorcycle accident on West Metairie, Kenner man arrested

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday evening, Kenner Police responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on West Metairie. The investigation began around 6:15 p.m. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash.
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Shooting#Property Crime#Gentilly Woods#New Orleans Police
fox8live.com

6 shootings in 24 hours send 9 to the hospital in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a violent 24 hours that saw nine men wounded in six separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Monday (July 25) just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bolivar and Poydras Streets, not far from the Superdome. Police say a 29-year-old man heard gunshots and realized he was struck. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

7 people hurt after 4 shootings within hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating four separate shootings that left seven people hurt. One of these scenes was a quadruple shooting on St. Andrew Street around 12:23 a.m. We're told four people were shot and taken to hospitals. Here is a timeline of the violence that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Tangipahoa Parish woman killed in crash on LA 440 Monday morning

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A Tangipahoa Parish woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say she was involved in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning. LSP says just after 10:30, Troopers responded to LA Highway 440 at the road’s intersection with LA Highway 1061 in Kentwood for a crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Jeep Wrangler. LSP says the driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore was killed in the collision.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Motorcyclist killed in Metairie traffic accident Sunday evening

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A traffic accident claims the life of a man Sunday evening in Metairie. Around 5:45 p.m., a spokesperson for Kenner Police Department says a man on a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Metairie Avenue. The driver of the 2004 Mercedes Benz traveling south across West...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Westwego man killed in highway shooting near Hahnville, officials say

HAHNVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Westwego man was fatally shot Sunday (July 24) in what authorities described as a rolling gun battle between two vehicles on a state highway near Hahnville. Davin Labranch Jr. was killed and a 20-year-old Luling man identified as Jalen Jupiter was injured in the...
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates Killona shooting

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting on Highway 3127 in Killona, LA near Highway 3142. Responding deputies located three male subjects with gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered first aid at the scene. One subject is deceased, one subject has a minor graze wound, and one subject was transported for medical treatment at a local area hospital.
KILLONA, LA
WDSU

Another juvenile shot, this time in the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said a 16-year-old was shot in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday evening. According to reports, the teenager was shot on the 1300 block of Lamanche Street around 6:28 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy