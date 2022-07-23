NOPD: Suspect steals truck with 3 dogs outside Gentilly Woods business

Photo courtesy: NOPD

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a pickup truck with three dogs still inside the vehicle from outside a Gentilly Woods business.

According to the NOPD, a Ford F-150 was stolen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 19 from the 4300 block of Louisa Street. Police say the victims had left the vehicle running while they went inside, then realized their truck and dogs were gone.

Specific details on what the truck or dogs look like were unavailable, however, the NOPD says the truck has Texas license plates reading KWB7821. Surveillance pictures released by the NOPD show the believed suspect wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a black mask, and white shoes.

Anyone with any additional information about the theft or who knows who or where the suspect is is urged to contact the NOPD Third District office at 504-658-6030.