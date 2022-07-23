Arkansas rodeo teens gearing up for championship round
Gillette, WY. – Bringing some grace to the grit for Team Arkansas in Wyoming at the High School Rodeo National Finals is 16-year-old Jeorgia Anne Floyd in barrel racing.
On the grit and guts side is senior Hayden Leavell, holding a top spot in bareback riding.
For both, it’s about focus and giving it their all at nationals for their home state.National High School Finals Rodeo is heating up
As the standings sit right now, some of them will be in the championship round Saturday night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0