Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia put his head down and started a slow jog to first base, not sure he’d gotten the pop he wanted when he drove a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center field in the third inning. Then everything about the play — and...

Related
FanSided

Rafael Devers injury: Alex Cora’s update isn’t promising

The Boston Red Sox may have lost more than their pride Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rafael Devers could be out for awhile. The hits appear to just keep coming for the Boston Red Sox. As if losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 28-5 at Fenway Park wasn’t enough, the team could be without the services of their star third baseman.
Yardbarker

Red Sox get embarrassed by Blue Jays in lopsided 28-5 loss

The Red Sox were embarrassed by the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday night. In its first game back from the All-Star break, Boston fell to Toronto by a final score of 28-5 to drop to 48-46 on the season. Nathan Eovaldi, making his 14th start of the year,...
FOX Sports

Red Sox put 3B Devers on injured list for hamstring

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation, making the move after his early exit in a blowout loss. Devers was pulled in the fifth inning of a 28-5 blowout loss to Toronto...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Alek Manoah curses out Red Sox players after back-to-back strikeouts

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has a fiery presence on the mound, and that demeanor was on full display during Saturday’s 4-1 win against the Boston Red Sox. Boston infielder Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run over the Green Monster off of Manoah in the second inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. With the Blue Jays up 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the right hander struck out Dalbec on a fastball down the middle to end the inning.
ClutchPoints

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gets brutally honest on Boston’s recent skid after getting swept by Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox had quite a series to forget in their three-game home set against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston allowed 40 total runs over the series, with 28 of them coming in its second half opener. From the failure to continually take advantage of key runners in scoring position situations to the six total errors committed, the Red Sox had arguably their worst series in the 2022 campaign.
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel goes viral for incredible swim move to avoid tag

Lourdes Gurriel pulled a Michael Phelps on the basepaths during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger Gurriel went viral for a gravity-defying move to avoid getting picked off at first base during the fourth inning. Gurriel was a sitting duck when Red Sox starter Brayan Bello caught him off-guard with a pickoff throw … until he wasn’t.
The Associated Press

Stott leads Phillies to 6-4 comeback victory over Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend. “It’s huge after losing three to the Cubs being able to come back today and pull that one out,” Stott said. “Hopefully that’ll give us the momentum to keep going.” Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta has lost two in a row for the first time since June 17-18.
FOX Sports

Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep. Two days...
