JACKSON, Miss. — A new anti-violence billboard went up in Jackson featuring pictures of a 5-year-old girl and her father, both of whom were murdered. "This is a special edition billboard," said Jessica Frazier, founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons. "As you guys can remember, over a month ago on June 12, little Mariyah (Lacey) was gunned down here in Jackson. The reason why I'm bringing up that topic right now is because Little Mariyah's father is on one of our Greenwood billboards."

JACKSON, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO