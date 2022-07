Two north county men are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fight Sunday evening at the Chautauqua County fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and an investigation determined that 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton and 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with several minors. Both Evans and Kelly were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the 2nd degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO