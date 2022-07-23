ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Football camp with the Hawkeyes

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the victims are Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both age...

www.kcrg.com

WGN News

Boy survives after parents, sister fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Brendon Doyle wins 2022 Greater Cedar Rapids Open

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Brendon Doyle earned back-to-back birdies to separate himself from KK Limbhasut in the leader group and shot -16 to win the 2022 Greater Cedar Rapids Open. His final score was 200 through three rounds as Doyle earns a grand prize of 30,0000. Doyle’s best round was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground murder?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
IOWA STATE
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls mourns loss of 3 in Maquoketa Caves shooting

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
hot1047.com

Lucky Iowan Hits Big for Life With Winning Lottery Ticket

One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

7G Distributing in Cedar Rapids looking to hire

Working Iowa is a pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer in Marion. Brems Group LLP in eastern Iowa looking to hire tax supervisor. Brems Group LLP is a growing accounting firm with two corridor locations in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. We recently caught up with two of the firm's partners to talk about their current openings and what they look for in new team members.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City

The district is offering one year of complimentary credit monitoring out of an abundance of caution. Cedar Falls public library honors family killed in Maquoketa state park. Supporters have also organized food deliveries for the family. Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA

