Darvish shuts down Mets again, Padres beat Scherzer 4-1

The story ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline is just where Washington Nationals star Juan Soto will land. After turning down a $440 million extension, it feels like a foregone conclusion that he will be moved in the coming weeks. While a number of teams are interested in the two-time All-Star, including the big-hitters like the Yankees and Dodgers, there is one organization that that is seen as the most “motivated” right now: The San Diego Padres.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO