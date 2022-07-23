Darvish shuts down Mets again, Padres beat Scherzer 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
The story ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline is just where Washington Nationals star Juan Soto will land. After turning down a $440 million extension, it feels like a foregone conclusion that he will be moved in the coming weeks. While a number of teams are interested in the two-time All-Star, including the big-hitters like the Yankees and Dodgers, there is one organization that that is seen as the most “motivated” right now: The San Diego Padres.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -151, Padres +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start the season at home against the San Diego Padres.
The Chicago Cubs did not list Alfonso Rivas in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivas will take a seat Sunday while Frank Schwindel joins the lineup at first base and bats sixth against the Phillies. Rivas has made 189 plate appearances so far in his second...
New York Mets infeilder Jeff McNeil is sittting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McNeil is being replaced in left field by Mark Canha verus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 313 plate appearances this season, McNeil has a .297 batting average with a .774 OPS, 4...
Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies got into a heated exchange with a reporter after his team’s 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs Saturday night. Castellanos heard boos while going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He was 0-for-5 against the Cubs Friday night. When asked about the boos, Castellanos said...
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Esteury Ruiz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 352 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .190 batting average with a .627 OPS, 10...
