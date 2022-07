LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak. The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium,...

