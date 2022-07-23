ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Box and Custer take first-round lead at Bentwood golf tourney

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Patrick Box and Cade Custer shot a 5-under par 67 to take a two-stroke advantage over San Angelo Central High School head football coach Kevin Crane and Murray Carson in the first round of the Bentwood Country Club Men's Partnership on Friday.

Jason Ball and Jack Graves are currently in third place with a 70, followed by Justin Holcomb and Chad Meeks (71), Cory Adams and Jim White (73), and Jim Mundell and Seth Mundell (74).

Tyler Ware teamed up with Zachery Murphy to win the tourney for the first time last year, but Ware is playing with Mark Vega this week. They're currently seventh with a 76.

Cal Arrott, the new head golf coach at Central, and Jacob Daughtry are sitting in eighth place with a 78.

The Championship Flight begins teeing off at 8:48 a.m. Saturday. The tourney concludes on Sunday.

Bentwood Country Club Men's Partnership

Friday's first-round results

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Patrick Box/Cade Custer 67

Kevin Crane/Murray Carson 69

Jason Ball/Jack Graves 70

Justin Holcomb/Chad Meeks 71

Cory Adams/Jim White 73

Jim Mundell/Seth Mundell 74

Mark Vega/Tyler Ware 76

Cal Arrott/Jacob Daughtry 78

PRESIDENTS FLIGHT

Joe Coronado/Todd Horton 68

Nick Wisniewski/Marshall Brown 68

Jake Farr/Troy Jenike 70

John Bailey/Philip Bailey 70

Lahne Burns/Zach McCormick 70

Marc Gonzales/David Reyes 71

Steven Jost/Stuart Jost 72

John Callahan/Kyle Doby 72

Travis Franco/Fred Guerrero 73

John Overstreet/Nathan Overstreet 73

Brandon Doremus/RT Mackie 74

Anthony Longoria/Lanze Velez 75

FIRST FLIGHT

Steven Brooks/Kevin Dusek 70

Mike Bergenthal/Jeff Munden 72

Michael Chavez/Michael Matlock 74

David Aycock/Charles Harzke 74

Kyle Groves/Brandon Warne 75

Jeremy Kalnbach/Michael Kalnbach 75

Nick Barron/Paxton De La Garza 75

Travis McMahon/Bryan Thompson 76

John Paul Boisse/Gabe Castro 77

Mike Lane/Steve Pullig 77

Jason Hufford/Joshua Kaplan 78

Ryan Gutierrez/Alex Jenike 78

SECOND FLIGHT

Brett Foskey/Rudy Izzard 70

Reese Montgomery/Wrey Montgomery 70

Chris Evatt/Jamey West 71

Michael McWilliams/Riley Nabors 71

Jesse Estrada/Felipe Garcia 73

Jake Sparks/Jace Williams 74

Will Harper/Kevin Kilmer 74

Daniel Gonzales/Chase Hensley 75

Bo Butler/Jake Powers 75

Mike Dejacomo/Ryan McDaniel 75

Scott Antilley/Jim Honea 76

Jim Cain/Todd Fiske 77

THIRD FLIGHT

Tate Horwood/William Orsak 73

Mitch Butler/David Vance 73

Michael Folmar/Craig Gutierrez 73

Jay Scott/Noah Smith 74

Ross Gehrels/Johnny Pagan 74

Stacy Beaty/Jackson Duncan 74

Brett Jackson/Jason Jumper 75

Todd Whittley/Jimmy Yarbrough 77

Gabe Haskins/Bryce Lands 80

Jim Carson/Mike Murray 80

Ryan Hayward/Jeffrey Tongate 81

Brian Albertson/Carl Wilson 83

FOURTH FLIGHT

Brandon Cain/Brandon Farmer 70

Jessie Fitchett/Angel Hernandez 71

Chris Conner/Lewis Conner 73

Cody Driver/Salomon Saucedo 74

Dayton Draper/Eddie Loehman 75

Scott Alexander/Bob Chesser 78

Eric Reyes/Matt Shorb 79

Cody Cauley/Lehman Cauley 79

Shane Hill/Preston Scott 80

Aaron Bonaventure/Shawn Myers 81

Colby Latham/Colot Murr 83

Kevin Riley/Lanny Wood 85

FIFTH FLIGHT

Elvis Cardenas/Albert Trevino 72

John Pierce/David Quanz 73

Blake Burchard/Fred Hernandez 74

Michael Deadman/Reagan Noble 75

Mitchell Lane/Jonathan Stark 76

Lee Jimenez/Nathan Jimenez 77

Parrish Braden/Jay Fandel 77

Lyle Cole/Justin McGeath 78

Ryan Newlin/Brian Raymond 79

Chad Currie/Sergio Velasquez 79

Carey Sartain/Troyce Wilcox 81

Jory Soechting/Jerris Springfield 84

SIXTH FLIGHT

Amaro Villarreal/Benjamin Villarrreal 76

Chris Deleon/Brian Doran 77

Jason Battle/John Halford 79

Chase Churchwell/Justin Churchwell 80

Aaron Hood/Lee McCown 80

Stuart Holland/Bill Huey 81

Lonny Briley/Bruce Strickland 82

Jim Bailey/Douglas Rainey 85

Brian Gargan/Winn Palmer 85

Derek Darby/Blake Vincent 86

Cecil Ross/Ricky Ross 90

Jonathan Runion/Jared Urbantke 94

SEVENTH FLIGHT

Vince Sikes/Greg Webber 74

Eric Hernandez/Kelan Johnson 76

P.K. Kelley/Don Topliff 78

Ryan Barnes/Brandon Myers 80

Matt Stanley/Toby Stevens 83

Gary Foster/Scotty Johnson 83

Bryan Adams/Jake Franke 84

Roland Villarreal Jr./Roland Villarreal 84

Phil Coleman/Justin Jones 84

Josh Lowe/Graham Sutliff 87

Wes Giesecke/Steve Mahaffey 87

C.J. Muniz/Tony Villarreal 92

