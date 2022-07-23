Box and Custer take first-round lead at Bentwood golf tourney
Patrick Box and Cade Custer shot a 5-under par 67 to take a two-stroke advantage over San Angelo Central High School head football coach Kevin Crane and Murray Carson in the first round of the Bentwood Country Club Men's Partnership on Friday.
Jason Ball and Jack Graves are currently in third place with a 70, followed by Justin Holcomb and Chad Meeks (71), Cory Adams and Jim White (73), and Jim Mundell and Seth Mundell (74).
Tyler Ware teamed up with Zachery Murphy to win the tourney for the first time last year, but Ware is playing with Mark Vega this week. They're currently seventh with a 76.
Cal Arrott, the new head golf coach at Central, and Jacob Daughtry are sitting in eighth place with a 78.
The Championship Flight begins teeing off at 8:48 a.m. Saturday. The tourney concludes on Sunday.
Bentwood Country Club Men's Partnership
Friday's first-round results
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Patrick Box/Cade Custer 67
Kevin Crane/Murray Carson 69
Jason Ball/Jack Graves 70
Justin Holcomb/Chad Meeks 71
Cory Adams/Jim White 73
Jim Mundell/Seth Mundell 74
Mark Vega/Tyler Ware 76
Cal Arrott/Jacob Daughtry 78
PRESIDENTS FLIGHT
Joe Coronado/Todd Horton 68
Nick Wisniewski/Marshall Brown 68
Jake Farr/Troy Jenike 70
John Bailey/Philip Bailey 70
Lahne Burns/Zach McCormick 70
Marc Gonzales/David Reyes 71
Steven Jost/Stuart Jost 72
John Callahan/Kyle Doby 72
Travis Franco/Fred Guerrero 73
John Overstreet/Nathan Overstreet 73
Brandon Doremus/RT Mackie 74
Anthony Longoria/Lanze Velez 75
FIRST FLIGHT
Steven Brooks/Kevin Dusek 70
Mike Bergenthal/Jeff Munden 72
Michael Chavez/Michael Matlock 74
David Aycock/Charles Harzke 74
Kyle Groves/Brandon Warne 75
Jeremy Kalnbach/Michael Kalnbach 75
Nick Barron/Paxton De La Garza 75
Travis McMahon/Bryan Thompson 76
John Paul Boisse/Gabe Castro 77
Mike Lane/Steve Pullig 77
Jason Hufford/Joshua Kaplan 78
Ryan Gutierrez/Alex Jenike 78
SECOND FLIGHT
Brett Foskey/Rudy Izzard 70
Reese Montgomery/Wrey Montgomery 70
Chris Evatt/Jamey West 71
Michael McWilliams/Riley Nabors 71
Jesse Estrada/Felipe Garcia 73
Jake Sparks/Jace Williams 74
Will Harper/Kevin Kilmer 74
Daniel Gonzales/Chase Hensley 75
Bo Butler/Jake Powers 75
Mike Dejacomo/Ryan McDaniel 75
Scott Antilley/Jim Honea 76
Jim Cain/Todd Fiske 77
THIRD FLIGHT
Tate Horwood/William Orsak 73
Mitch Butler/David Vance 73
Michael Folmar/Craig Gutierrez 73
Jay Scott/Noah Smith 74
Ross Gehrels/Johnny Pagan 74
Stacy Beaty/Jackson Duncan 74
Brett Jackson/Jason Jumper 75
Todd Whittley/Jimmy Yarbrough 77
Gabe Haskins/Bryce Lands 80
Jim Carson/Mike Murray 80
Ryan Hayward/Jeffrey Tongate 81
Brian Albertson/Carl Wilson 83
FOURTH FLIGHT
Brandon Cain/Brandon Farmer 70
Jessie Fitchett/Angel Hernandez 71
Chris Conner/Lewis Conner 73
Cody Driver/Salomon Saucedo 74
Dayton Draper/Eddie Loehman 75
Scott Alexander/Bob Chesser 78
Eric Reyes/Matt Shorb 79
Cody Cauley/Lehman Cauley 79
Shane Hill/Preston Scott 80
Aaron Bonaventure/Shawn Myers 81
Colby Latham/Colot Murr 83
Kevin Riley/Lanny Wood 85
FIFTH FLIGHT
Elvis Cardenas/Albert Trevino 72
John Pierce/David Quanz 73
Blake Burchard/Fred Hernandez 74
Michael Deadman/Reagan Noble 75
Mitchell Lane/Jonathan Stark 76
Lee Jimenez/Nathan Jimenez 77
Parrish Braden/Jay Fandel 77
Lyle Cole/Justin McGeath 78
Ryan Newlin/Brian Raymond 79
Chad Currie/Sergio Velasquez 79
Carey Sartain/Troyce Wilcox 81
Jory Soechting/Jerris Springfield 84
SIXTH FLIGHT
Amaro Villarreal/Benjamin Villarrreal 76
Chris Deleon/Brian Doran 77
Jason Battle/John Halford 79
Chase Churchwell/Justin Churchwell 80
Aaron Hood/Lee McCown 80
Stuart Holland/Bill Huey 81
Lonny Briley/Bruce Strickland 82
Jim Bailey/Douglas Rainey 85
Brian Gargan/Winn Palmer 85
Derek Darby/Blake Vincent 86
Cecil Ross/Ricky Ross 90
Jonathan Runion/Jared Urbantke 94
SEVENTH FLIGHT
Vince Sikes/Greg Webber 74
Eric Hernandez/Kelan Johnson 76
P.K. Kelley/Don Topliff 78
Ryan Barnes/Brandon Myers 80
Matt Stanley/Toby Stevens 83
Gary Foster/Scotty Johnson 83
Bryan Adams/Jake Franke 84
Roland Villarreal Jr./Roland Villarreal 84
Phil Coleman/Justin Jones 84
Josh Lowe/Graham Sutliff 87
Wes Giesecke/Steve Mahaffey 87
C.J. Muniz/Tony Villarreal 92
