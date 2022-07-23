ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH....

TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including. the following counties, in southwest Texas, Reeves. In western. Texas, Loving. *...
ODESSA, TX
Dangerous heat continues for millions of Americans

Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue to threaten millions of Americans across the U.S. According to FOX Weather, 77 million people were under heat alerts to start the weekend. Mid-summer heat is expanding eastward, with new daily record high temperatures projected to be set, according to the National Weather Service...
More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
MONTANA STATE
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

More than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are in the path of severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash floods. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect in the Great Plains and Midwest. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren takes a look.
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain set to soak England

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday as forecasters fear lightning strikes and flooding may cause transport delays. The downpour comes just days after the UK recorded the hottest temperature in history on Tuesday, as the mercury exceeded 40C for the first time.The extreme heat resulted in a series of devastating wildfires across England, while firefighters said it was the busiest day since WW2. Now the UK has moved on from the rare “danger to life” red warning, but parts of England and Wales are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms. These areas include Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset,...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR. STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM PDT. this evening. Winds have decreased while humidity will continue. to...
