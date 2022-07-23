CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday as forecasters fear lightning strikes and flooding may cause transport delays. The downpour comes just days after the UK recorded the hottest temperature in history on Tuesday, as the mercury exceeded 40C for the first time.The extreme heat resulted in a series of devastating wildfires across England, while firefighters said it was the busiest day since WW2. Now the UK has moved on from the rare “danger to life” red warning, but parts of England and Wales are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms. These areas include Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset,...
