42 Days Until Kansas Football: Rock Chalk Podcast - Previewing the Oklahoma Sooners

Once again the countdown returns to the Rock Chalk Podcast for a preview of an opponent of the Kansas Football schedule. This time, we jump to Week 7 when the Jayhawks travel to Norman, OK to face the Oklahoma Sooners. To help us figure out what to expect, I welcomed Joe Erwin-Buettner of Eyes On Oklahoma to the show.

The episode take a look at all the changes that have happened with the Sooners this year, including massive coaching changes and roster turnover. We dive into just how different the team will look on both the offense and the defense before diving into a schedule that really did Oklahoma no favors.

The episode gets started by contrasting the styles of Lincoln Riley and Brent Venables. There are some really big differences in the approaches of the prior coach and the current staff, but how much can be observed from the outside?

From there, we jump into the huge number of new players that are on the roster for this season. How well are the new offensive pieces going to integrate into the scheme? How much different will this offense look this season? With some very real questions about the offensive line throughout last season, will there be big strides that will allow the Sooners to get back to their dominant ways?

From there, we jump into the defense. Alex Grinch was able to improve the defense in his time in Norman, but there were plenty of shortfalls the last few seasons. We look at some of the updates to both personnel and coaching philosophy. Which ones are going to be helpful this season?

And finally, we end by looking through the schedule. There is an argument to be made that the schedule for the Sooners is particularly tricky to navigate, with some big traps lurking in between the normal big games. Plus Joe gives the Jayhawks some unsolicited praise.

So come listen to our preview of the Sooners to get yourself ready for another Kansas opponent.

