BALTIMORE (AP) — The bullpen has been perhaps the biggest part of Baltimore’s climb this season. When manager Brandon Hyde lifted starter Austin Voth after three innings against Tampa Bay, those relievers went to work. “Tonight, they were so good,” Hyde said. “They put six zeros up. It’s absolutely outstanding.” Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth that sent the Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Rays on Monday night. Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay’s offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 MINUTES AGO