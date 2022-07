Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in Northgate. At 3:11pm, police were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of NE Northgate Way for reports that someone had been shot. Officers found a 25-year-old man in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO