The Calgary Flames may have been beaten and bruised since the start of free agency, but GM Brad Treliving says he never even considered giving up. Treliving lost star Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, while fellow Star Matthew Tkachuk made it clear he had no intentions of signing a long term deal with the team. It left Treliving on the wrong end of trade negotiations, but he scored big, picking up Johnathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and other assets in a trade with Florida. Throughout the process, the city of Calgary took a beating as it seemed no star players wanted to stay there. Treliving is not at all happy about that.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO