House of Hope provides 5,000 free showers for the homeless

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted a spring gathering in its ongoing Women in Hospitality (WIH) series. Sponsored by OceanPoint Insurance and hosted at O’Brien’s Pub in Newport on June 6, the trade event brought together industry professionals for networking and community works. A toiletry drive for items including shampoo and conditioner, soap and body wash, towels and washcloths, hairbrushes, razors and sanitary products for menstruating people benefited Sojourner House, a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 by Providence residents and Brown University students who were concerned about what was then a silent epidemic: domestic and sexual violence. Sojourner House has grown from a part-time volunteer hotline into a provider of comprehensive services available to victims of abuse 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The WIH guests also enjoyed a performance from the Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance, as well as food and cocktails from the O’Brien’s team.
