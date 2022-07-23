ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

House of Hope provides 5,000 free showers for the homeless

By TEMI-TOPE ADELEYE, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — House of Hope’s “Shower to Empower” has provided more than 5,000 free showers to the homeless, but some are still concerned not enough is being done. "There's no cake. There's no balloons. There's no candles to blow out. We sadly live...

turnto10.com

Comments / 3

Toni Cicillini Repoza
2d ago

it's awful &I can't agree more I didn't ask to become disabled @age21,&I didn't ask to become a Widow as well, so I enforce to those who need help&can't access the assistance resources are out there&we need to do some footwork as well but,nobody belongs in the Streets I'm sorry I enforce reach out for any local aide &I know this off hand I was placed in similar situation &I brought it to the right Authority &I received everything I was wrongfully discriminated against, remain Safe😷 & healthy &positive reach out for any assistance you need. 🙏 God Bless Toni Cicillini-Repoza

Reply
2
 

