House of Hope provides 5,000 free showers for the homeless

Photo: View down Weybosset Street, looking northeast from outside Providence Arcade. (Photo by author) Weybosset Street, just as it curves into its merger with Westminster Street, in downtown Providence, surely is the apex of beauty in this historic city. On a fall day in 1984 I emerged for the first time from the Providence Arcade (1828) onto Weybosset, turned my head left and beheld the view pictured above: two sets of building facades facing across the narrow venue, all completed between 1856 and 1927, all between four and 11 stories, all embellished in the high and variable style of that era. At that moment I fell in love with Providence.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO