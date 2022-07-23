ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Local 150 strike causes the slowing of local school construction, public works projects

By Nick Ulanowski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Local 150 branch of the International Union of Operating Engineers has been on strike against Lehigh Hanson, Lafarge Holcim and Vulcan Materials since June 7....

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo hires contractor to demolish downtown buildings ahead of planned projects

A few downtown Valparaiso buildings will soon be demolished and replaced with a parking garage, among other projects. The board of works last week hired C. Lee Construction Services of Gary to tear down four structures in the 300 block of Lincolnway, along with the building at 58 Jefferson. A fifth building on Lincolnway is also set to be demolished, but city officials want to wait until a structural engineer evaluates the site, since it shares a wall with another structure.
VALPARAISO, IN
hfchronicle.com

District 153 construction work underway

Homewood schools staff and outside contractors have been working on the first half of the $9.4 million in improvements to Willow, Churchill and James Hart Schools in Homewood. The school board approved a number of improvements to update the aging buildings, dating to the 1950s and 1960s. The board sold...
HOMEWOOD, IL
indiana105.com

Next Phase Begins for Borman Expressway FlexRoad Project

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says a project to improve traffic flow and safety along the state’s busiest interstate corridor is moving to its next phase. 80/94 FlexRoad is meant to identify the best solutions, and strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems with a goal of ‘less stop and more go’. The project is along the Borman Expressway from I-65 in Indiana on the east to Illinois 394 on the west. INDOT also says the next public meeting is expected this fall. Find more information about the project here where you can also sign up for project updates. A news release said the Planning and Environment Linkage (PEL) study determined the purpose and need for the project and developed the alternatives to be studied in greater detail. It was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in April 2022 and can be accessed here.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
hfchronicle.com

Homewood to explore possibility of moving police headquarters, ECOM

The Homewood Police Department and ECOM emergency dispatch center could relocate under one roof, depending on the results of a feasibility study under consideration by the Board of Trustees. At the Tuesday, July 26, village board meeting, trustees will consider hiring a consultant to assess the feasibility of relocating the...
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

Virtual information session Tuesday on new behavioral health unit, changes to maternal health services at South Suburban Hospital

The public is invited to join a virtual session on Tuesday, July 26, to hear leaders of Advocate Aurora Health discuss pending changes at South Suburban Hospital, 17800 Kedzie Ave., Hazel Crest, including construction of a new state-of-the-art inpatient behavioral health unit and the dissolution of its labor and delivery services.
HAZEL CREST, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Italian-American group to discuss plan to bring Columbus statue back to Arrigo Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Italian-American group is meeting at Arrigo Park to map out their next plan, to get a Christopher Columbus statue put back in place at the park.They will be at the park in Little Italy, near Racine and Harrison, at 11 a.m.They say Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to put the statue back a year ago.It has been two years, since the statue was removed, amid widespread civil unrest.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and their eight-person team of sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

8 of 10 Executive Committee Members Ineligible for Will Co. Veterans Assistance Commission –

Last week we published the membership requirements to be appointed to a County Veterans Assistance Commission. The Commission consists of appointed Delegates and Alternates from VSOs in the county. Any Veterans Service Organization (“VSO”) (as defined in the Military Veterans Assistance Act) of the county may appoint one Delegate and...
WILL COUNTY, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
BELLWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in south Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday morning, city officials said. At about 5:41 a.m., the tornado touched down in a portion of south Naperville. Damaged trees were reported throughout the area, but the majority of the damage, including roof damage to a commercial building, occurred along the Route 59 corridor, from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulevard.
NAPERVILLE, IL

