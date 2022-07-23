ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1 home a total loss, another damaged in SE Rochester fire

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a mobile home Friday afternoon. That home and one vehicle are a total loss, plus...

www.kaaltv.com

103.9 The Doc

ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Church takes on storm damage, cancels service

(ABC 6 News) - First Unitarian Universalist Church took storm damage Saturday during severe weather experienced by communities across Southeastern Minnesota. Official services were canceled Sunday, but the congregation still came together in the church parking lot for drive-thru donuts and updates on the damage. "I think that when difficult...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Several Rochester recreational trails closed for fog sealing

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Public Works Street Maintenance will be fog sealing various recreational trails as part of the annual recreational trail maintenance program. This work will occur through Friday, July 29 weather permitting. Below are the general areas affected. W Circle Dr NW – east side from 19...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester motorcyclist injured following crash Thursday night

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rochester motorcyclist was injured Thursday night following a crash on Highway 60. The Minnesota State Patrol said Tyler Bale, 33, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys. The crash happened after the Honda motorcycle he was driving lost control and struck a guardrail.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Popular Crave Restaurant In Rochester Temporarily Closed Due To Storm

If you were in Southeast Minnesota on Saturday, you witnessed a horrible storm that tore through and dumped piles of rain throughout the area. Unfortunately, quite a few properties also experienced significant damage from trees being uprooted and large limbs falling. One of those includes a restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota which is now temporarily closed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Admits to Armed Assault at Apache Mall

Rochester, MN ((KROC-AM News) - The prospective jurors for a Rochester man's trial were sent home this morning after he entered into a plea agreement just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the case. 23-year-old Tamarick Shaffer today entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge through...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Tips on staying safe at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Olmsted County Fair begins Monday and health officials are offering tips to keep people safe. Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) says interacting with animals at the county fair can be an educational and fun experience but people could get sick after visiting an animal exhibit. Experts say the most common harmful germs people get from animals are E. coli, Cryptosporidium, and Salmonella.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fight Call Leads to Expected Weapons Charges for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face weapons charges after police say he had a gun during a reported fight Sunday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a fight in the 2,000 block of 8 ½ St. Southeast around 9:30 p.m. Police say the fight had mostly broken up when they arrived and learned through investigation the reported fight started when a man, identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Aschan, was arguing with his girlfriend when a bystander intervened.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accused of Threatening Mayo Clinic Nurse with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition following NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Rochester police say just after 4 p.m., a motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Dr. NW and Instrument Dr. NW. Authorities said the pickup was turning off of Instrument Dr. NW...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms At Least 1 Minnesota Tornado Touchdown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
HOUSTON, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN

Community Policy