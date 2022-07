You gotta love dumb criminals because not only do they have the audacity to do the things they do, but chances are high they will so something to make it super easy for law enforcement to track them down. We take you to Crockett, Texas for a pair of criminal masterminds who felt a little TOO confident that they got away with their crime but in reality their timing is absolutely horrible.

CROCKETT, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO