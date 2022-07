SULLIVAN — The Sullivan Select Board at its meeting last week passed a motion to burn the Hastings House as part of a training exercise for the Sullivan Fire Department. The motion was passed with a 2-1 vote. While board member Bethany Leavitt opposed the burning of the house, members Roger Wakefield and Michael Pinkham said this was a valuable opportunity for the Fire Department to train, and the town should take advantage of the situation.

SULLIVAN, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO