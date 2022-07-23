ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is 'smart' in Smart Bed?

By AmeliaJ94679526
 3 days ago
A smart bed collects information about how people are sleeping using sensors and other technology. It enhances sleep by using this information to self-adjust. Smart technology is present in almost every part of people's lives, including the workplace, living room, kitchen, dining room, and even the bedroom. People should consider a smart bed if they enjoy lounging in bed and never want to get out.

It also guarantees that people will enjoy themselves in addition to being equipped with excellent smart features. Will this turn out to be yet another smart device that nobody needs? Let's investigate.

Smart Bed: What is it?

Smart beds are cutting-edge, innovative mattresses with state-of-the-art features like automatic settings that change to match user comfort or need. Some of the characteristics of smart beds include sleep tracking, automatic mattress firmness adjustment, climate control, smart fabric technology, adjustable bases, anti-snoring feature, IoT, and smart home connectivity.

The global market for smart beds is expanding as a result of factors including rising adoption of smart and advanced technology, rising demand for senior citizens' health care requirements, changing product preferences, and rising demand for comfort, luxury, and individualized experiences, as well as increasing awareness of the value of getting enough sleep. Astute Analytica projects that from 2022 to 2030, the global smart bed market will expand at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Smart Bed Technology

There isn't a comprehensive list of smart bed characteristics that covers all the available models on the market because a wide range of beds are classified as "smart." However, here is the list of the functions that a smart bed offers

Sleep Tracking: The feature that set a smart bed's mattress apart from a conventional one is its ability to track movements while people sleep. The mattress tracks a range of data, including respiration, heartbeat, sleep quality, and pressure to determine how to offer people the most pleasant night's rest. This is done with a single sheet of "smart fabric" or multiple sensors dispersed throughout the bed.

Temperature Control: Smart beds occasionally include an embedded thermostat that allows people to control the mattress temperature while people sleep (or the bed, if it has the capability to do it automatically).

Air Chambers: The mattress's inflated air tubes contain pressure sensors that enable it to adapt to the body's sleeping position. An app connected to the bed can also use to remotely control the air tubes.

App Integration: Some smart beds easily connect to other smart home gadgets, such as TVs, coffee makers, thermostats, smart lights, and virtual assistants, so people can control everything without ever getting out of bed.

Position Control: Two completely separate zones that can be modified independently of one another are included in a smart bed with position control. This implies that one person might manually change the mattress's head or leg region while leaving the other side flat by using an app or remote.

Audio Playback: People report feeling better rested after receiving meditation instruction, relaxing nature sounds, or other relaxing music. A Bluetooth connection is available on some smart beds, enabling people to pair the phone with the bed's speaker system and enjoy their favorite music while they sleep or wake up.

Self-Making: Even though it's less frequent than these other features, a self-making bed may arrange the sheets on its own! This device, at least in one iteration, functions by stretching and smoothing the sheets over the mattress using metal rails that are attached to the sheets.

Extra Furniture: Smart" can also refer to a bed's deft construction. A smart bed that incorporates a makeup mirror or a chair attached to the side may be advantageous in a compact room.

Closing Note:

Most individuals probably don't need much more than a standard mattress or a semi-smart mattress that can adjust with a remote. People might, however, have the cash and a particular need for one.

People can get some characteristics of a smart bed from many sources if they want to replicate one. For instance, heated blankets to regulate temperature, reasonably priced projectors that can beam to the foot of the bed, smart lamps, and wake-up lights/alarms are all sleep-related technologies.

