Saturday morning weather forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore heat and more humidity is on tap this weekend, with highs climbing into...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
#Hot Weather
The Independent

Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat

Residents around the Northeast U.S. braced for potentially record-breaking temperatures Sunday as a nearly weeklong hot spell continued, prompting officials to warn of “dangerous” heat. At least one heat-related death, in New York, was reported during the stretch of sweltering weather. Around the region, athletic events were shortened...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/15 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. With the exception of some patchy fog overnight, it will remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the 70s and 60s by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be a little more humid with some stray showers out there. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with about a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Outside of that, it will be warm and sticky with highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it looks like our best chance of shower/thunderstorm activity with warm, muggy conditions still in place. Expect highs in the 80s. Then into the middle part of next week, things heat up again with the potential for another heat wave.
Agriculture Online

End of July brings brief respite from heat In the Corn Belt

The third week of July, week-ending July 23, brought scorching heat and dry weather to the Central U.S. making it one of the hottest and driest third weeks of July in 30+ years, according to WeatherTrends360. Hot and dry weather was most prominent in areas experiencing drought, while areas east of the Mississippi River saw wetter weather. Triple digit temperatures baked portions of the South Central United States with several record high temperatures falling in the heat wave.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Record temperatures forecast as heat wave blasts across U.S.

Tens of millions of Americans are living under excessive heat warnings and advisories as forecasters warn of “dangerously hot conditions” over the next 24 hours. “Numerous record highs are forecast to be tied and/or broken today in the Northeast,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Sunday of the heat wave that is expected to last through Tuesday. Taking humidity into account, the bulletin said that the mercury could hit 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

