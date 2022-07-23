Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend. “It’s huge after losing three to the Cubs being able to come back today and pull that one out,” Stott said. “Hopefully that’ll give us the momentum to keep going.” Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta has lost two in a row for the first time since June 17-18.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO