STRUTHERS OH- The Astro Falcons 18U club continued to run through pool play at the NABF World Series. They secured a 5-0 victory over Diamond Hit Club on Sunday. Andrew Marcello was a difference maker at the plate. He went 3-4 on the day with a pair of runs scored, and 2 RBI. Anthony Miller collected multiple hits at the top of the order going 2-4 with a RBI, and a run scored. Joe Roth was never retired on the day going 2-2 with a walk, and a run scored. Ben Slanker managed to grab a walk, and a RBI.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO