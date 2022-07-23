ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden man shot by robbers at gas station, fires back: police

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who was shot by suspects trying to rob him at the Gulf Express gas station in Hamden fired back at his attackers on Friday, according to the police.

Hamden police responded to the report of a shooting in the Gulf Express parking lot around 4:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old Hamden man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The preliminary investigation by police revealed the victim was inside his car when he was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him. One of the suspects shot the victim during the robbery, according to authorities.

The victim of the shooting had a state pistol permit and was armed and returned fire at the suspects, police said. Both suspects fled the scene of the crime prior to the arrival of the police.

The shooting victim was treated on scene by the Hamden Fire Rescue and transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital. With non-life-threatening injuries. Police said it is unknown at this time if the suspects were injured in the shooting.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation of the shooting. Ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabriel Garcia at 203-230-4051 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

Retired LEO
2d ago

It's about time innocent victims started fighting back.

