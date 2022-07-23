ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest.

www.kcrg.com

Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Family member: fatal Maquoketa shooting ‘100% random’

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A family member of three people who were fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday said the shooting was “a 100% random act.”. Police say 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin from Nebraska shot and killed Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt before leaving the park, then shooting and killing himself. Arlo Schmidt, 9, was also camping with the family. He escaped and survived the shooting.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three members of a family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time they were attacked. The assistant director of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Mitch Mortvedt, confirmed to news outlet WOI that 42-year-old Sarah and Tyler Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula were “attacked and killed in their tent.”
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground murder?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City

Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City
LA PORTE CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Investigation after man stabbed in Central City

Investigation after man stabbed in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident that involved a stabbing in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a stabbing at 264 1/2 Third Street NW in Central City. Deputies located William Burke, of Marion, who had been stabbed in the chest. Burke told officials that a man named Ray had stabbed him. The man, Ray Troyer, 27, of Coralville, was located in an adjacent apartment.
CENTRAL CITY, IA

