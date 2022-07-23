Post 222 upends Grand Rapids, 6-5, in Sub-State 10 play

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), and Great River Energy today announced their intent to build an approximately 150-mile, double-circuit 345-kV transmission line from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota near Becker that will support grid reliability in the Upper Midwest. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005764/en/ The planned transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton County Substation in Benton County, and then replace an existing Great River Energy transmission line from Benton County to a new substation in Sherburne County. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0