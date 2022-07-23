ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Post 222 upends Grand Rapids, 6-5, in Sub-State 10 play

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

DULUTH — It came down to the last out, but the Hibbing American Legion baseball team got the job done.

Post 222 moved to 3-1 in the Sub-State 10 Tournament by getting out in front early, then hanging on to beat Grand Rapids 6-5 Friday at Ordean Field.

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson tackling addition, renovation at Minnesota healthcare center

The Bemidji, Minnesota, office of Kraus-Anderson has begun a multi-million-dollar addition and expansion to replace the existing surgical suite at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minnesota. Designed by DSGW Architects, the hospital project will feature a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition along with interior remodeling to relocate the hospital’s 2,850-square-foot lab.
BEMIDJI, MN
Daily Telegram

Auto racing: Nelson, Mars win as Superior packs it in for Twin Ports Twins 25s

SUPERIOR, Wisconsin — The Twin Ports Twin 25s has always been a fun auto racing event featuring twin 25-lap Late Model features. Part of the fun is that the starting order gets inverted for the second feature, putting the top dogs from the first race a little further back in the pack for the finale. A blind draw determines how many cars get inverted — could be a bunch, or just a few.
SUPERIOR, WI
The Associated Press

Minnesota Power and Great River Energy to Build Transmission Line to Bolster Electric Reliability in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), and Great River Energy today announced their intent to build an approximately 150-mile, double-circuit 345-kV transmission line from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota near Becker that will support grid reliability in the Upper Midwest. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005764/en/ The planned transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton County Substation in Benton County, and then replace an existing Great River Energy transmission line from Benton County to a new substation in Sherburne County. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DULUTH, MN
B105

How Many Dogs Can A Person In The Duluth – Superior Area Legally Own?

I saw someone walking 5 dogs the other day, which seemed to be quite a handful. That led me to ask them why they owned so many and how did they manage them all?. They said they were a dog walker and didn't own any of them personally. While that solved that, it got me to wonder about just how many dogs one could own.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Eveleth, Gogebic County, Minnesota

The Mesabi Trail currently stretches almost 150 miles from Grand Rapids to Ely. When totally completed by the fall of 2023 it will traverse just about 165 miles – from the Mississippi to the Boundary Waters. The Trail is owned and managed by St. Louis & Lake Counties Regional...
EVELETH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Travelers near North Shore will encounter delays next week

DULUTH, MN-- MnDOT is warning drivers of delays along the North Shore in the beginning of August. MnDOT says significant traffic congestion is expected between the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic. Delays will occur from August 4 through 7. MnDOT warns drivers...
TWO HARBORS, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Grand Rapids, MN USA

My husband, sister and I were checking out a local lake and on the way to our vehicle I noticed the beautiful butterfly heart. Of course I had to pick it up and investigate what it was! Butterflies are very special to me as it reminds me of my grandmother who passed away before I got married.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

No ‘blues’ at Blueberry Festival

IRON RIVER, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This weekend was the Annual Iron River Lions Club Blueberry Festival. The small-town community came out to celebrate their love of blueberries. Things kicked off Friday night with the Iron River’s Got Talent and Variety Show, while the festivities continued Saturday. Locals and...
IRON RIVER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub State 10
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
boreal.org

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Man, 55, dies in crash on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says. Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Cleveland-Cliffs extends closure of Northshore Mining until April

Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates four taconite mines and processing plants on Minnesota’s Iron Range, announced Friday it plans to keep its Northshore Mining facility closed until at least April, 2023. Cliffs first idled Northshore on May 1, resulting in the layoff of about 410 of the 580 employees who work...
SILVER BAY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wis. Sen. Janet Bewley Involved In Double-Fatal Crash In Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash involving Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley has resulted in two deaths, according to the Ashland Police Department. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m. Friday on US Highway 2 in Ashland near Turner Road. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Bewley, 70, pulled out from...
ASHLAND, WI
WLUC

L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - L&M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids, Minn. says it is proud to announce its 12th retail store location will be in Escanaba. Located at the former Shopko site, the 90,000-square-foot store is expected to open in spring 2023. This location marks the first expansion of L&M Supply into Michigan with future plans for another store to open in Marquette in 2024, also in the former Shopko location.
FOX 21 Online

High Bacteria Levels Raise Beach Advisories on Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — Summer is heating up and you may be tempted to take to the local beaches. Before you jump in the water, it’s important to know if any beach advisories are in place. Lake Superior had a recent series of beach advisories. On July 20th, no...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Community attends funeral to help lay ‘unclaimed veteran’ to rest

DULUTH, MN - Friday, dozens of community members attended a funeral for an unclaimed veteran, who had no family or friends to help lay him to rest. “We use the term unclaimed veteran to describe any veteran that is entered at the State Veterans cemeteries that don’t have family or friends, either living or we’re able to contact,” said Cory Johnson Cemetery Administrator at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy