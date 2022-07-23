ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Belton Receives Two Million Dollars to Redevelop Former Superfund Site

By Earl Stoudemire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCMDd_0gppA27Q00
(file photo)

Belton, TX (FOX 44) – The City of Belton and its Economic Development Corporation received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Made possible with American Rescue Plan Act funds, both groups worked for years with federal and state agencies and representatives to make this happen.

Belton is using the $2 million to fund a utility project at the former Rockwool Superfund site.

Unusable for years, city leaders say its a new opportunity for growth in the area.

“This tract of land has been vacant for over 30 years. Just having a business out there is is an improvement, and being able to use this land will help add to the economic base in the area,” said Paul Romer, Public Information Officer for the City of Belton.

The vacant property of Rockwool industries lies on farm to market road 93.

Located in the heavy industry zone of Belton, Belton Economic Development Corporation Director, Cynthia Hernandez says the grant will be used to extend water and sewage utility lines to the area.

“This grant is going to serve us to be able to design the infrastructure and serve not just the Rockwall site, but adjacent properties,” said Hernadez. “It will serve to enhance some of the existing infrastructure in place as well.”

Taking up 36 land acres, Hernandez says the development will retain nearly 220 jobs in the area and potentially add 20 new jobs with existing Belton businesses looking to expand.

“In addition to that, it will facilitate future development, and just depending on how that develops, commercial, industrial, there will be opportunities for additional job creation as well,” said Hernandez.

There is preliminary alignment for where infrastructure can go and Paul Romer with the City of Belton says they’ll continue to work with the Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to ensure they’re building in good areas.

“There is usable land out there,” said Romer. “There is a cap on some contaminants that where the development would not occur, but in the usable spaces is where those water lines will be placed.”

With the grant in hand, Romer says the city will start administrative planning then begin seeking bids for construction.

He adds the process will take months before work is done on the property.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Belton receives $2 million grant

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Federal Economic Development Administration has awarded the City of Beltonand the Belton Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) a $2 million grant to fund a utility project at the former Rockwool Superfund site. The grant will help fund the extension of water and sewer to the site, located on FM-93, an […]
BELTON, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Williamson County Makes Progress in San Gabriel Fire

On Saturday, a fire erupted near Liberty Hill that continues to burn as of Monday. Throughout the weekend, crews from multiple agencies battled the blaze, which eventually spread to more than 500 acres. At last report, the San Gabriel Fire was 75 percent contained. “It’s really just a tinderbox out...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Killeen Community Members Give Final Thoughts on City’s Comprehensive Plan

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – Killeen community members received a full rundown today on the final comprehensive plan draft to guide future development in city for the next 10 years. Attendants shared additional thoughts on how each Killeen neighborhood can be improved. “Bike trails, actual parks, not just green space, and closing the gap on […]
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Belton, TX
fox44news.com

Temple partial road closure to last three weeks

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple says a portion of Birdcreek Drive, between Las Cienega Boulevar and Brooklawn Drive, will close on Monday. The City says this closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, and is related to the ongoing Birdcreek interceptor sanitary sewer project.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Partial road closure in Temple project rescheduled to August 1

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The partial road closure for W. Avenue A has been rescheduled to Monday, August 1, at 8:00 a.m. This temporary closure will reopen on Monday, August 8. This is an update to the City of Temple’s First Street Underground Project. The City says...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Romer
KVUE

Authorities responding to wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfund#Tx#American
fox7austin.com

San Gabriel Fire: Acreage scorched following massive Liberty Hill wildfire

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Hundreds of acres in Williamson County are scorched, after a massive wildfire started Saturday evening. Dozens of agencies have responded to the blaze. "Our neighborhood, I described it as apocalyptic, you couldn't see the sky and the sun was covered by ashes and we had debris and ashes in and around our area so we turned our sprinklers on," Liberty Hill resident Chelcy Carson said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Check Out This Private Luxury Escape in Killeen, Texas

While I haven’t spent a lot of time in Killeen, Texas, if I owned a piece of property like this one, I’m not sure if I would ever leave the house. This beautiful home is top notch and comes with some amazing views but it also comes with the highest list price for any home in Killeen coming in at $5,995,000.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

American Airlines increases flights from Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – American Airlines has announced the addition of one daily departure from the Waco Regional Airport, starting on August 17. This comes as a result of increased demand, as well as continued growth in commercial air transportation. The City of Waco says this will increase service to six daily departures to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will add an additional 50 seats to the market.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy