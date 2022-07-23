ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

4.2 earthquake hits Southeast Oroville Friday evening

By Karena Infante-Ysit
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. — Per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 4.2 magnitude...

krcrtv.com

KCRA.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oroville area in Butte County

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA
KGET

Earthquake hits near Oroville, USGS reports

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck about 10 miles away from Oroville on Friday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of less than a mile. The epicenter was just east of where the North Honcut...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke and heat kick off the workweek

The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.
REDDING, CA
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Government
Oroville, CA
Government
krcrtv.com

Chico power outage leaves more than 2,300 PG&E customers in the dark

CHICO, Calif. — More than 2,300 customers are without power in eastern Chico on Monday morning, according to PG&E's Outage Map. The utility company's website shows an outage impacting at least 2,350 customers along Manzanita Avenue and Vallombrosa Avenue and into the Upper Bidwell Park area. PG&E's Outage Map...
CHICO, CA
Inverse

The audacious plan that could save lives from wildfires

Wildfires are getting larger, more frequent, and more severe in many areas. Although efforts are underway to create fire-adapted communities, it’s important to realize that we cannot simply design our way out of wildfire — some communities will need to begin planning a retreat. Paradise, California, is an...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire at Church in the Barn on Highway 70 knocked down

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Church in the Barn on Highway 70, south of Oroville on Saturday at around 1 p.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the fire has been knocked down, and search reports are all clear. Crews...
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE says Glen Fire in Yuba County on Thursday was vehicle caused

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE NEU says that the Glen Fire in the Dobbins area of Yuba County that broke out on Thursday and burned two acres was vehicle caused. CAL FIRE investigators determined that the fire was caused by melted and ejected catalytic converter pieces. “Proper and regular...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico locals create Homeless Union

Chico, Calif. — After being kicked out of Comanche Creek, two homeless Chico men are hoping to make a change. Sitting outside of the Pallet Shelters and Torres Shelter in Chico, Justin Mata and Donald Fredenburg have been taking donations to help fellow locals during times of crisis. KRCR...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters extinguish fire on Orange Street early Saturday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters responded to a working structure fire at 388 Orange St. on Saturday at around 12:03 a.m. Chico Fire says the fire was contained to the back exterior wall of the structure, with little spread to no spread inside. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported West of Auburn

Accident on Highway 193 Kills Two Teenagers in Placer County. A fatality accident involving two teenagers from Placer County occurred on July 21 in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers believe was related to speed. The collision happened in the evening hours when the Mini Cooper the teens were in struck a tree and caught fire after crashing near Dutch Court, west of Auburn. The older teen driving the Mini was from Lincoln, and the younger was from Loomis. Both died in the collision.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Search and Rescue responds to 4 calls on Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received multiple calls on Saturday after finishing river navigation/jet boat operation training. They were able to help a medically compromised kayaker, a person floating in the Feather River with a deflated tube who had been separated from their group and was on safety standby for a law enforcement operation.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire breaks out at Red Bluff pizza restaurant on Monday evening

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire broke out at E's Locker Room off of Lakeside Drive on Monday afternoon. The extent of damages is currently unknown, however, in a post on their Facebook Page, the restaurant confirmed the fire destroyed "a lot of irreplaceable E's memorabilia" and said they will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Chico City Councilmember Thomas Nickell dies at 66

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Area Recreation and Park District (CARD) Board of Directors Vice Chair and former Chico City Councilmember Thomas Nickell has died at the age of 66, CARD announced on Monday. Nickell died on July 19 at his home in Chico. He served on the CARD Board of...
CHICO, CA

