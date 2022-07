A Pinellas County man is behind bars after allegedly stealing 125 bronze vases worth about $150,000. Detectives said 125 bronze vases went missing from Memorial Park Funeral Home in St. Petersburg on July 13. The vases were affixed to concrete headstones on gravesites throughout the cemetery for flowers and ornamental decorations. The value of all the manufactured vases is around $150,000.

