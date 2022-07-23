Republican debate for governor was anything but a spar

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, held rival campaign events in Arizona on Friday, turning the governor’s race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party’s future. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the other or the growing rift between them. Pence, who this week added his name to a growing list of GOP establishment figures endorsing housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson, offered only an oblique critique of the Republicans still pushing the lie that Trump lost because of fraud. If you elect Robson, Pence said, “you can send a deafening message heard all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO