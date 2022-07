If you love food you do not want to miss the Taste in Southfield! The event happens this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Franklin Athletic Club on Northwestern Highway. According to fox2detroit.com you’ll enjoy food from over 20 local restaurants at this family-friendly event along with live entertainment and more! People who purchase tickets will also get a five-day membership to Franklin Athletic Club, a $10 vendor restaurant voucher, and raffle tickets for a few drawings they’ll be holding. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO