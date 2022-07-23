Toronto-Boston Runs

Blue jays first. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to left field. Alejandro Kirk singles to shortstop. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Nathan Eovaldi to Christian Vazquez. Alejandro Kirk to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out...
Red sox third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to center field. Yolmer Sanchez singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Steven Kwan to Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor to Amed Rosario. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Jarren Duran pops out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor.
Padres third. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow left field to Jeimer Candelario. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to shallow infield to Drew Hutchison. Jurickson Profar homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Harold Castro. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
Braves second. Austin Riley pops out to second base to Rhys Hoskins. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to second base, Rhys Hoskins to Ranger Suarez. Marcell Ozuna singles to deep left field. William Contreras singles to right field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Orlando Arcia walks. William Contreras to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Michael Harris II reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Orlando Arcia to third. William Contreras scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Throwing error by Johan Camargo. Michael Harris II to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Ranger Suarez to Rhys Hoskins.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke combined with four Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Angels to five hits, Michael A. Taylor drove in three runs, and Kansas City broke open a close game late for a 7-0 win over Los Angeles on Monday night. Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run during a four-run seventh, and MJ Melendez added a two-run homer in the eighth, helping to position the Royals for another shot at their first four-game win streak this season on Tuesday night. Greinke scattered three hits over five innings before giving the ball to Amir Garrett (2-1), who worked around a leadoff double in the sixth. Jose Cuas handled the seventh, Scott Barlow the eighth and Josh Staumont finished off the ninth. The Angels’ Noah Syndergaard (5-8) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Marlins first. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging. Nick Fortes singles to shallow center field. Jesus Aguilar lines out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Nick Fortes scores. JJ Bleday strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left...
Comments / 0