15-year-old dead, 2 injured in Franklin Township shooting

By David Rees
 5 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were shot Friday evening on the west side of Columbus with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirming Saturday morning that one tennager died.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to FCSO officials.

In a Saturday afternoon update, FCSO confirmed that the one person who died was Issa Jeylani, 15.

No suspect has been identified.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

