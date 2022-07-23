15-year-old dead, 2 injured in Franklin Township shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were shot Friday evening on the west side of Columbus with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirming Saturday morning that one tennager died.
Around 10:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to FCSO officials.
In a Saturday afternoon update, FCSO confirmed that the one person who died was Issa Jeylani, 15.
No suspect has been identified.
