ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What the Tech: Clearaway clutter by converting your documents to digital files

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. HPD said Tejeda-Castillo has...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

How to convert a PDF file to Excel

To convert a PDF to Excel, open the PDF file in Word. Save the PDF in Word as a webpage, then open that webpage file in Excel. You can also export a PDF to Excel using Adobe Acrobat if you have a paid version of the service. PDF files are...
SOFTWARE
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

How to add your ID to Apple Wallet

As more states accept digital documents at TSA checkpoints, you may be wondering, "How do I add my ID to Apple Wallet?" Well, the first question you must ask is whether your region supports Apple Wallet IDs. As of this writing, only Maryland and Arizona acknowledge Apple Wallet IDs. Once...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Clutter#Crimestoppers#Hpd
SlashGear

Here's How You Can Use Microsoft Word, Excel, And PowerPoint For Free

Microsoft Office, now known as Microsoft 365, has long been king of the productivity and workplace apps. Chances are you've used it at some point in your life, and know others who have used it too. According to Microsoft, over 1 billion people have downloaded Microsoft 365 programs on their devices around the world. The app suite, consisting of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook (and other programs), has become a necessity for anyone from employees to students to entrepreneurs who need to write documents, create presentations, and make spreadsheets. To benefit from these features, you or your business will pay yearly subscription fees ranging from $69.99 to $99.99 depending on the package. But, what you may not realize is that you can still use all of these programs without paying a single cent.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

The 442nd Android Apps Weekly features news about Nova, the US government, Google Wallet, Ace Attorney, and more. Welcome to the 442nd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google announced a new audio switching technology for its Fast Pair feature. The feature...
NFL
technewstoday.com

How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable

Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Engadget

Google Photos for web now shows if your images are taking up space

Google has introduced a small but very useful change to Photos on the web, spotted by 9to5Google. In the info section for each photo, there's a new category called "Backed up" after the current day/date, location, device, EXIF and image size. It shows whether the file has been saved in "Original quality" or "Storage saver," and how much space it's taking up, if any.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Microsoft speeds up Xbox boot times by more than 50% in latest update

Microsoft is speeding up the Xbox Series X boot time, the director of Xbox has confirmed. The latest Xbox console has always featured a faster boot time than its predecessors. However, now, users can boot up their console up to five seconds faster. There is a catch, though, as you’ll need to use the Energy Saver mode to activate it.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

More Than Just an OS: Microsoft Stays at #1

The tech company musical chair continues, with 👑 maintaining its position at the coveted #1 spot — unchanged from last week. The Redmond firm is due to report its earnings this week, alongside other giants including. and. (both of which were also in the Top 5). Market observers...
ECONOMY
Android Authority

How to use AirDrop to transfer files on iOS and macOS

It’s very common these days for us to have multiple devices on the same operating system, whether that is a laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet. We also tend to share and move files between those devices, whether it’s our gadgets or someone else’s. Android users have Nearby Share, but Apple users have the arguably better AirDrop. Here’s everything you need to know on how to use AirDrop, as well as some troubleshooting tips if AirDrop is not working.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

How to edit, sign or convert a PDF

PDFs were designed to be a universal file format. If you send someone a PDF, you can be assured that they’re looking at an identical copy of what you sent — regardless of their operating system or what software they have installed. But what if you need to make changes to a portable document? Luckily, Adobe has packed Acrobat with more advanced features over the years, including the ability to add text and images, adjust fonts, add comments, sign forms, add images and more. The latest versions of Acrobat allow you to merge PDFs, delete pages and convert PDFs to practically every file format, and you can do a lot of this for free. Alternatively, a number of third-party PDF editors offer more options for altering documents, and many are free or include a free tier, too.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Why I still use Microsoft’s Office suite instead of Google’s free options

You can find all sorts of comparisons if you search the internet for Microsoft Office versus Google apps. And these side-by-side comparisons are helpful if you’re deciding between the two productivity suites. If it comes to cost, many simply find Google’s free apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides the obvious choice.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

You can now buy a Windows 11 license directly from Microsoft

You can now purchase a Windows 11 license and download it directly from the Microsoft website, instead of upgrading from a version of Windows 10, the company has confirmed. According to PCMag (opens in new tab), the change appears to have occured at some point in May 2022, however a lack of any press release or communication from Microsoft meant this change slipped through the net.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Dell is getting out of the phone syncing game

Remember when everyone wanted to own your phone and your laptop? Dell’s finally tossing in the towel (via Windows Central). On a support page, Dell announced that it’s discontinuing Mobile Connect, the program that syncs your phone’s texts, calls, and notifications to your computer. While Dell is stopping downloads on November 30th for users in the US, Canada, and Japan, it will no longer be available to use starting January 31st, 2023. The service is shutting down even earlier for users outside these three countries, with downloads stopping on July 31st and a total shutdown occurring on November 30th.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy