Unveiling celebration held for Shriners Children’s Orthopedic Center at UHealth in Miami

The following is a transcript of an interview with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez that aired Sunday, July 24, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: That was Mark Strassman reporting. We turn now to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. He is a Republican and the current chairman of the US Conference of Mayors. He joins us from Miami. Mr. Mayor, good to have you with us. You just heard our reporting there, you know, in this 2,000 page report the UN put out earlier in the year, it refers to Florida as an example of a place where the impacts of climate change are already being felt. And it mentions people are likely going to have to move away if they live on the coastline. You and your city have had to come up with a strategy and the one released would spend $4 billion- $3.8 billion over the next few decades to build sea walls, take other measures. That's quadruple your annual operating budget. Can- can you afford what's coming?

