ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Police shoot a man in East LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9Z3m_0gpp5waj00

Man shot by police in East LA 00:16

A man was transported to the hospital Friday in unknown condition after being shot by police in East Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer shot the man after a possible stolen vehicle pursuit, which police responded to at around 3:15 p.m., later became a foot pursuit.

It is unclear what lead up to the actual shooting.

Officials with LA County Fire responded to the scene, at Eastern and Landsdowne Avenues, at around 6:54 p.m. and transported the man to a nearby trauma center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOXH6_0gpp5waj00
Crews with LA County Fire transported the man to the hospital in unknown condition. CBSLA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Stabbed During Confrontation in La Puente July 24

LA PUENTE – A suspect armed with a four-inch knife escaped in a waiting vehicle after reportedly stabbing a victim in the arm Sunday afternoon. The assault with a deadly weapon occurred near 17301 Valley Blvd. just after 4:30 p.m. July 24. The armed suspect exited a black older-model Hyundai SUV and stabbed his victim once in the left arm, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio broadcast.
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Trauma Center#Violent Crime#La County Fire#Eastern#Landsdowne Avenues
KTLA

Hit-and-run crash leaves LAPD motorcycle officer down on 10 Freeway

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer went down on the 10 Freeway after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in West Covina Monday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway just east of Azusa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.
WEST COVINA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officers fatally shoot man in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- A man in his 30s who ran from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:51 p.m. near Lansdowne and Eastern avenues after officers from the Hollenbeck Station observed the suspect's vehicle and when they approached him he got out and ran away, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman stabbed to death at South LA pizzeria

LOS ANGELES - A woman was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an "ambulance cutting" at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

17-Year-Old Male Shot to Death Inside of Car

A 17-year-old male driver was found shot to death inside of a car around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in front of an apartment complex in the Harbor Gateway Area. The apartment complex is located on Plaza Del Amo which is near the Torrance area. Witnesses told police they heard a crash...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four Injured in Possible Shooting at San Pedro Car Show

At least four people were injured Sunday after shots were fired at or near a car show at a park in San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Details about their conditions were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to authorities for more details about the report of gunfire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Driver Found in Crashed Truck

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A mortally wounded gunshot victim was located in a truck involved in a traffic collision on Saturday, July 23, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 11:28 a.m., Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies and firefighters from numerous Los Angeles County Fire Department stations responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and 20th Street West.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy