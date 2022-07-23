ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken makes campaign stop in Sioux City

By Gage Teunissen
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The general election in November is still a few months away but that’s not stopping one candidate from making a stop in Sioux City.

Retired three-star admiral and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Mike Franken made a stop down at Beer Can Alley Friday night to talk with supporters.

In a recent Iowa poll, Franken trailed behind incumbent Chuck Grassley by eight points but that is the narrowest margin ever for Grassley ever since he was first elected to the Senate in 1980.

KCAU 9 spoke with Franken about his thoughts on those numbers.

“It means that we’re within striking distance, that means with continued work throughout the state to chip away at this what has historically been his base and it’s time and I’m getting that from the voters. So I’m very buoyed by it all and I think Iowans for understanding that we can do better,” Franken said.

Franken will be making other stops in Siouxland throughout the weekend with visits planned for Onawa and Missouri Valley on Saturday and then Sac City on Sunday.

ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

