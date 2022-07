The St. Louis Cardinals were roughed up a bit by the Cincinnati Reds. And, in the process, saw one of their longtime veteran pitchers get shelled. Right-hander Adam Wainwright gave up seven runs in 5.1 innings of work. He gave up five hits, walked three, and struck out just two batters. The Reds won the game 9-5.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO