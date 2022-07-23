ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Bell County prosecutors must provide Cedric Marks terabytes of data as they approach his new trial date

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedric Marks is representing himself in his...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New Trial
fox44news.com

Bell Co. man accused of killing roommate during an argument

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted Ian Drew St. Joseph Valderrama on one count of murder. Valederrama is accused of shooting and killing Steven Ray Wilson on April 13th, in Kempner. Valderrama is currently in the Bell County Jail, held on a $1...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

McLennan Grand Jury indicts 31-year-old on murder charge

WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a 31-year-old on murder charges over a deadly shooting in Waco back in May, according to court documents. The Waco Police Department said Ardra Robinson shot a man multiple times near the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard during the morning of May 17.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Temple Police investigate stabbing

Temple (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1700 block of East Avenue I around 1 a.m. They found a male with a stab wound. An ambulance took the person to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian Killed in Killeen Crash

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators with the Killeen Traffic Unit are investigating a pedestrian fatality. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 1:39 p.m., Killeen officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of West Elms Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Woman killed after stepping into traffic in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed Friday after police said she stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Police said Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, was hit after stepping into the eastbound lane in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road. The driver of the vehicle was...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Stabbing leaves Temple man with 'life-threatening injuries', according to police

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of E. Avenue Saturday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man with a stab wound. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital for his injuries, as stated by police.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy