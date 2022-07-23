ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Midland woman urges caution on roads after beloved donkey is killed

By Rob Tooke
 3 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – A local woman is making a plea to drivers after her beloved donkey was hit and killed outside of her home this week.

Paige Nisius lives in a rural part of South Midland County near Highway 349. Her address is being kept private, out of safety concerns.

Paige recently got a dreadful phone call while she was out-of-town. Her donkey, Eli, had passed away at home. Paige said her family informed her that Eli was hit and killed by a driver Monday morning around 4:30 a.m.

“Eli was my donkey. He was one of my little buddies out in the pasture,” Paige said. “He was my mare’s best friend. The two of them were together. They were inseparable. If I did anything with one, I had to do it with the other. So, he was pretty special to my family.”

Paige has only lived in Midland County for three years. About a year-and-a-half ago, Paige found Eli running alongside a local highway. So, Paige took him in.

“For him to be hit on the side of the road was pretty upsetting,” Paige said.

She believes Eli’s death was preventable. Paige said she is not sure how Eli managed to get loose from her family’s yard. But she believes other animals can avoid Eli’s similar fate, if drivers heed extra caution in rural areas.

“I don’t think it’s okay to speed anywhere, really. Children can get hit. On a rural road, there aren’t many children, but plenty of animals,” Paige said.

The 18-year-old has had it tough ever since she moved to Midland. Paige said she had a dog stolen from her yard. Another dog was hit and killed by a driver. Last month, Paige lost a goat to a dog attack.  Now, she hopes that drivers hear her story, and that another animal owner won’t experience her loss.

“Every time I got home, I’d pull into my driveway, and he would be there at the fence to greet me with the most God-awful sounds you could ever hear. But, when I got home after vacation, that was the first time I got home after a year-and-a-half without hearing it.”

ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring man killed in Howard Co crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed Tuesday in a crash in Howard County. 26-year-old Tristen Anderson died at the scene. The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on July 19 on N Midway Road, about 6 miles northeast of Big Spring. Investigators said...
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Pleasant Farms murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Office of District Attorney Dusty Gallivan tells CBS7 that a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on a murder charge. Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was arrested back in 2020 for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield. Deputies were called to a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
