ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Great Lakes Loons Beat West Michigan Whitecaps 12-2

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LF7tu_0gpp3pU400

MIDLAND – The Great Lakes Loons picked up a 12-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday night.

The Tigers’ No. 6 prospect Ryan Kreidler was making a rehab start for the Whitecaps. He finished 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a strikeout.

The Loons took control early with a four-run second inning and never looked back. Diego Cartaya went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the Loons. Aldrich DeJongh also added a home run and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

The game was a part of MiLB’s season-long initiative “Copa la Diversion” or “Fun Cup,” meant to honor the game’s Hispanic heritage.

The Loons took on an alternate identity as Los Pepinillos Picante del Norte — which translates to the Spicy Pickles of the North — for this game. The Whitecaps took on the alternate identity of Las Calaveras de West Michigan — or the West Michigan Skulls. The alternate identities were complete with special logos and alternate uniforms.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
865
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy