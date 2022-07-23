Great Lakes Loons Beat West Michigan Whitecaps 12-2

MIDLAND – The Great Lakes Loons picked up a 12-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday night.

The Tigers’ No. 6 prospect Ryan Kreidler was making a rehab start for the Whitecaps. He finished 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a strikeout.

The Loons took control early with a four-run second inning and never looked back. Diego Cartaya went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the Loons. Aldrich DeJongh also added a home run and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

The game was a part of MiLB’s season-long initiative “Copa la Diversion” or “Fun Cup,” meant to honor the game’s Hispanic heritage.

The Loons took on an alternate identity as Los Pepinillos Picante del Norte — which translates to the Spicy Pickles of the North — for this game. The Whitecaps took on the alternate identity of Las Calaveras de West Michigan — or the West Michigan Skulls. The alternate identities were complete with special logos and alternate uniforms.