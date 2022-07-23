ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood of North Central States votes to unionize

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe union is now waiting to be...

CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
WBBM News Radio

Indiana doctor, who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sends cease and desist letter to state AG for 'false and misleading statements'

INDIANA (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The attorney representing the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim has sent a “cease and desist” letter to the state’s Attorney General. Kathleen DeLaney, who’s representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita include...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs case has left women’s healthcare providers scrambling as trigger laws banning most abortions goes into effect in several states. President of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, joins News NOW to explain how the organization is planning to fight litigation in states with trigger laws and what’s next for Planned Parenthood in the battle for abortion rights. June 28, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS

