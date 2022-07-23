ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Pit Spitters Complete Two-Game Sweep of Chinooks

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY – The Pit Spitters completed a two-game sweep of the Lakeshore Chinooks with a 12-3 win Friday night.

Traverse City scored three runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to pull away.

Marshall Toole led the way for the Pit Spitters, finishing 3-for-5 at the plate with 2 RBI and a run scored.

The win improves the Pit Spitters’ second half record to 10-3. Traverse City will start a new series with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
